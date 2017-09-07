Andrew notches a hat-trick of wins at the Kenilworth Half Marathon

Leamington C&AC’s Paul Andrew completed a hat-trick of wins at the Kenilworth Half Marathon on Sunday.

Andrew previously won the race in 2006 and 2009.

Kenilworth Runners' winning men's team.

Reinvigorated since making the switch to the Edmondscote club, Andrew, competing in his first half-marathon for eight years, completed the course in a time of 1hr 12min 54sec.

Andrew finished 17 seconds clear of Knowle and Dorridge’s Chris Sharp who he passed at the 11-mile mark.

The 16th edition of the event boasted a record entry of 1,100 runners and it was host club Kenilworth who took the team honours in the men’s race.

Ben Taylor had an excellent run in his first-ever half-marathon, finishing fourth in 1:15:18 to mark him out as a potential winner of the event.

Runners stream through at the start, including Rachel Kerr, Carolyn Wilkinson and Jenny Jeeves.

Kenilworth had five more runners inside the first ten, with Andrew Siggers (1:16:13) fifth, Connor Carson (1:16:28) sixth, Steve Marr (1:17:03) eighth and Kev Hope (1:17:28) tenth.

Simeon Howson had a strong run for Leamington, finishing 16th in a personal best of 1:19:05, with Charlie Staveley (1:21:05) also running his quickest half-marathon time.

Clubmate Craig Biggerstaff was also happy with a PB of 1:24:17.

Spa Striders were led home by Chris McKeown (1:22:12), with Pete Soley (1:23:53), Adam Notley (1:23:54) and Neil Smith (1:24:16) all dipping below 85 minutes.

Gail Audhali tracks Courtney Thornberry.

Kenilworth Runners’ ladies finished second team on the day behind Nuneaton Harriers but did enough to pull clear of Spa Striders in the Warwickshire Road Race League standings.

Becky Beasley had an excellent run to finish seventh lady in 1:31:11, followed by Laura Pettifer (11th in 1:32:18) and Rachel Kerr (19th in 1:35:24).

Kenilworth’s ladies’ strength in depth showed with 12 runners inside the top 50.

Bella Doxey had a fine first half-marathon, breaking 1:50 (1:49:11).

Spa Striders' Adam Notley and Pete Soley discuss finish times.

Mel Venables (1:31:50), Bethan Gwynn (1:33:49) and Carolyn Wilkinson (1:34:52) were Striders’ leading ladies, with Gwynn defying her pre-race prediction to knock two minutes off her personal best.

Recent Leamington C&AC recruit Shamira Naidu-Young followed up a half-marathon best of 1:45:56 the previous day with a run of 1:48:09, while Courtney Thornberry’s 1:40:38 was a new personal best.

The ladies’ race was won by Alice Reed of Stratford AC in 1:22:21.

Selected others (chip times, gun positions): Kenilworth Runners: 22, Matt Dyer (1:21:10); 23, Stanley Doxey (1:21:33); 25, Nick Williams (1:22:02); 36, David Leadley (1:23:50); 47,Nick Lawrence (1:24:58); 60, Peter Bryan (1:25:55); 66, Paul Royle (1:27:15); 68, Keith Beasley (1:27:18); 98, Andrew Holbrook (1:29:46); 107, Ian Baynes (1:30:43); 117, Matt Griffiths (1:31:41); 127, Mark Alldritt (1:32:10); 129, Ryan Baker (1:32:17); 136, Colin Bailey (1:32:39); 175, Michael Scandrett (1:35:45); 177, Tom Williams (1:35:48); 184, Louise Andrews (1:36:46); 185, Rachel Miller (1:36:37); 197, Gail Audhali (1:37:02); 205, Samantha Fowle (1:37:32); 207, Donna Arnold (1:37:52); 242, Melissa Kennedy (1:39:26); 250, Dorota Woloszynska (1:40:59); 254, Anthony Young (1:41:22); 275, Rachael Siggers (1:42:39); 286, Steve Yates (1:42:38); 288, Pamela Grimwade (1:43:10); 296, Rob James (1:44:04); 308, Mel Knight (1:44:30); 507, Elisse Breugelmans (1:55:37); 541, Rob Smart (1:56:33); 567, Neil Sheward (1:58:07); 584, Jodi Brandsma (1:59:41); 761, Sally Hicks (2:14:42); 798, Pavan Ayyalasomayajula (2:20:13); 806, David Morris (2:22:09); 828, Helen Baker (2:26:41); 835, Richard Broadbent (2:28:27); 886, Amanda Males (3:40:33); 887, Maggie Bowes (3:40:12).

Leamington C&AC: 30, Stephen Hundal (1:22:35); 55, Marc Curtis (1:25:49); 67, Brian Miller (1:27:16); 77, Craig Bower (1:28:02); 97, Simon Perkins (1:29:46); 130, Andrew Higgins (1:32:26); 132, Chris Hitchman (1:32:22); 165, Paul Okey (1:34:34); 167, Jenny Jeeves (1:35:15); 245, Rob Wilson (1:40:47); 312, Alex Montgomery (1:43:49); 389, Duncan Loveday (1:48:56); 488, Ros Brooks (1:54:37); 506, Carol Blower (1:55:35).

Spa Striders: 62, Chris Liddle (1:26:02); 75, Jamie Phillips (1:27:41); 93, Juan Martin (1:29:11); 95, Rob Mantell (1:29:28); 96, Simon Parsons (1:29:56); 114, Chris Wilson (1:31:31; PB); 115, Tim Stooks (1:31:31); 220, Sue Cox (1:38:47); 226, Simon Ludford (1:39:27); 233, Clare Hinton (1:39:45); 256, Gareth Williams (1:41:31); 295, Andy Roach (1:43:39); 313, Tom Holbrook (1:44:49); 316, Jude Baum (1:44:47); 331, Mike Cox (1:45:47); 364, Ben Cohen (1:47:20; PB); 378, Claudine Piper (1:48:00; PB); 379, Matt Leydon (1:47:26); 423, Katherine Lambert (1:50:01); 424, Doug Rattray (1:50:02); 435, Simon White (1:51:12; PB); 476, Amanda Wiggins (1:52:50); 480, Kevin Baskerville (1:53:52; PB); 484, Iain McArthur (1:53:39); 489, Sandra Stokes (1:54:20); 552, Dave Lithgow (1:56:26); 556, Lorraine Parsons (1:56:49); 578, Clare Bryan (1:59:17); 681, Kevin Pantling (2:08:06); 766, Kathleen McCann (2:14:51); 779, Rebecca Stooks 2:16:56).

The effort shows on Craig Biggerstaff's face.

Striders' Jamie Phillips takes a well-earned breather.