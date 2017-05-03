Young Kenilworth RFC players get taste of big time after playing at Leicester Tigers’ ground

Young players from Kenilworth RFC got a taste of playing on the big stage after they played at Leicester Tigers’ ground in a recent tournament.

The under-10 side travelled to Welford Road on Saturday April 15 to take part in the Prima Tiger Cup, a round-robin competition for amateur clubs.

Tigers scrum-half Jono Kitto with Kenilworth and Southwold's captains

After playing in front of family and supporters, the team also made their way on to the pitch at half-time between Leicester’s match with Newcastle. The captains had a photograph taken with Tigers scrum-half Jono Kitto.

John Hanna, coach at Kenilworth RFC, said: “This has been absolutely brilliant.

“For the first time the children have understood what it really means to represent their club and they went out and played some brilliant rugby.”