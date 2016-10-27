Would you do anything for your dog to play Bullseye?

Dogs in Leamington and its surrounding area could be picked for a role as one of Broadway and The West End’s best known canine sidekicks in a forthcoming show at The Loft Theatre.

Rehearsals are well underway for the Loft’s December production of Lionel Bart’s family-friendly musical Oliver!.

The members of Fagin’s gang are happily ‘picking a pocket or two’, Oliver is wistfully asking ‘Where is love?’, and Dodger is being as artful as ever.

However, director Tim Willis is still looking for one important member of the cast – Bullseye, the canine pet of the show’s brutal villain Bill Sikes.

Appealing to dogs and their owners, Mr Willis said: “If you have four legs, are well behaved, friendly - but a bit mean looking - you are welcome to come along and audition.”

Ideally, the Loft is hoping to cast a number of dogs to appear in alternate performances alongside Chris Cortopassi, the actor playing Bill Sikes.

The show runs from December 7 to 17 with a performance each evening except Sunday plus matinees on the two Saturdays.

Owners interested in putting their dogs forward for consideration should contact Tim Willis on 07818 032752 or e-mail mailto:tbcjwillis@btinternet.com for further details.