Work begins on new £5.5m bus depot

Work has started on a major £5.5 million new bus depot and engineering hub for south and mid-Warwickshire.

Warwick developer AC Lloyd and project managers Minns Network are creating the base for Stagecoach at Trident Park in Warwick as part of a redevelopment plan.

Stagecoach is based at Station Approach near Leamington town centre but is relocating as that land is being comprehensively redevelopment for housing, the majority of which will be available for rent or shared ownership through Waterloo Housing Association.

Work on the depot is due to be completed by April next year.

It will include six mechanical maintenance pits, two areas to allow buses to be elevated for repair and inspection, an engineering office, a bus washing area and parking for more than 75 vehicles.

Des Wynne, from AC Lloyd, said these moves will be a double improvement.

“Station Approach will see the creation of much-needed affordable homes in a really convenient location close to the railway station and in turn has given Stagecoach the opportunity to create a state-of- the- art new depot in Trident Park from where they will run their local operations,” Mr Wynne said.

This will mark the completion of Trident Park following the recent development of a new teaching facility for Warwickshire College, and the Trident Business Centre, both of which were completed last year.

Mr Wynne added: “It is also a very good news story for local businesses, which really does underline the strength of the professional sector in this area.”

Coventry firm Deeley Construction, which has worked extensively in the Leamington area, has won the depot construction contract.

“The two companies worked together recently on the college building and the contract went extremely well,” Mr Wynne said.

Legal work on the deal was undertaken by Wright Hassall, which is based near the site in Olympus Avenue, while the two property agents – Bromwich Hardy and Avison Young – are both based in Coventry.

Stagecoach will have 165 people working out of the new depot, with buses and coaches operating from there across the area and into Coventry.

Steve Burd, the managing director of Stagecoach Midlands, said: “The move will allow us to significantly improve our engineering capability on site and provide our staff with the best modern facilities in which to work.”