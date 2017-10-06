Wootton Wawen allotment holders delighted as new car parking area is finally finished

Green-fingered residents in Wootton Wawen are finally celebrating after a 10-year long dream has become a reality.

At long last a dedicated car parking area has been landscaped at the popular community allotments off Wawensmere Road, putting an end to years of frustration.

Liz Major, Secretary of the Wootton Wawen Allotments and Garden Association (WWAGA), who has been campaigning for a proper car parking area since she first rented an allotment in 2001, is delighted.

Along with Peter Cornford, Chairman of WWAGA and Wootton Wawen Parish Councillor, Michael Dufty, Liz has been working hard to ensure the project came to fruition.

Liz said: “Parking has always been restricted to one car and it’s hard to find somewhere to leave your car which doesn’t affect the neighbouring houses. When the weather’s good, there can be half a dozen cars at the allotments. We gained permission to create a car park around ten years ago but the Association has never had enough funds. When we found out that the work would be done as part of the new housing development, we were so excited because we’d waited for it for so long.”

Warwickshire Rural Housing Association (WHRA) in partnership with Waterloo Housing and developer, Bouygues UK, are currently building Warwickshire’s first Passivhaus - ultra low energy - affordable housing development in Wootton Wawen.

Bouygues UK liaised closely with residents and neighbours who highlighted the car parking issues at the village allotments - WRHA and Waterloo Housing agreed to fund Bouygues UK to carry out work totalling £5,000.

Liz added: “I’m absolutely delighted that the work has been done. It’s going to make a huge difference to us all.”