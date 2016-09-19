Woman reportedly abused after confronting man wrongly parked in disabled bay in Kenilworth

A woman was reportedly abused and harassed after confronting a man who parked in a disabled space in Kenilworth without displaying a badge, police have said.

The incident took place in Barrow Road at around 4pm on Thursday September 15, when the woman, who was in her 40s, parked in a disabled bay.

Soon after, a black Mercedes also parked in a disabled bay and the woman spoke to the man driving it because there was no disabled badge displayed in his car.

The man left for a short while before returning to the scene, where he is reported to have shouted abusive language at the woman.

The man is described as Asian, approximately 6ft 3in tall, wide-shouldered and stocky in build. He was wearing what is believed to be a courier driver uniform, with a black cap and black trousers.

Warwickshire Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or see the black Mercedes and man described above in the area.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 313 of Thursday September 15.