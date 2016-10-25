Woman cut free from car after crash in Leamington

This picture was taken by a reader after a two-car collision in Leamington at rush-hour yesterday.

Emergency services, including West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Police, were called to the incident which took place in Lillington Avenue at about 5pm.

One car was on its roof with the female driver, who was in her 30s, trapped inside.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service staff cut the roof off the car to free the casualty.

She was suffering from neck pain and transported to Warwick Hospital by ambulance.