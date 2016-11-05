Woman assaulted in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Leamington during the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

The attack happened in the Forfield Place area of Leamington. Police were called at approximately 2am to a report of a suspected assault at a private address there.

When officers arrived at the scene they found an injured woman. She was taken to hospital for treatment but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The victim is believed to have been assaulted by a man who is known to her.

A 39 year-old man from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody at this time.

Police would like anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have heard or seen something to come forward as this information could assist their ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 0036 of November 5. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/