Wolves fan gets dream day out at Leamington FC thanks to charity

Leamington Football Club has helped to make a dream come true for an avid supporter of its opponents in a recent fundraising friendly match.

Derek Slater, 87, was born in Leamington but has supported Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) for all of his life.

His father, who was born in Bushbury in the Black Country, was a Wolves fan before him and they would go to games

Due to ill health Derek, who worked as a transport driver for Lockheed Leamington for 30 years, has not been able to attend a Wolves match in over a year.

But, through the work of the Good Companion charity, Derek was made a guest of honour for the recent match between a Leamingon XI and Wolves All Stars at the Philips 66 Community Stadium in Harbury Lane which was held to raise funds for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

Before the game, Derek met and had a chat with of some his heroes before leading the two teams out onto the pitch.

He then spent the game sat in the Wolves’ dugout, offering advice to the players and showing his support.

He also had a full-page feature in the match programme which was signed by the Wolves players.

Sarah Pagan, who set up Good Companion, said: “I wanted to organise this, because I want to make a difference and to make life fulfilling for the elderly, no matter what their age.

“There is still so much fun to be had at the age of 87!

“To hear Derek’s chuckle and to see that huge grin on his face made it all so worthwhile.

“Good Companion is a service working with the elderly, helping them to live independently, offering them help with paperwork and all those tricky things on their ‘to do’ list in the home, plus taking them out for a cuppa or a walk or even to a hospital appointment and being a companion.

“It is giving peace of mind and precious time to both the clients and to their families.”

The Wolves Allstars won the match 4-3 with former first team player and captain Jody Craddock scoring the winner for his team and lifting the Evelyn Smith Shield which was donated by the Evelyn’s Gift charity.

For more information about Good Companion call 07792 860164.