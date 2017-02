Witnesses are needed after reports of a man in his 20s being hit by an unknown vehicle in Ufton Road, Harbury, on Tuesday night (January 31).

Officers were called to the location close to Churchlands Business Park shortly after 11pm and a man in his 20s was subsequently taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire with suspected broken ribs.

No vehicle stopped at the scene and police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 390 of January 31.