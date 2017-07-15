Witnesses needed after attempted arson at Lillington property

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted arson incident at a property in Lillington yesterday (Friday July 14).

Warwickshire Police were called to a residential property in Lime Avenue at around 4.05pm to a report of a strong smell of fuel and a scorched cloth in a letterbox.

Fortunately police, with the support of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, were able to remove the cloth before it ignited.

Detective Sergeant Alistair Knight said: “This was a deliberate act and although thankfully no-one was injured and no significant damage was caused, it could have had very serious consequences.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are requesting the public’s assistance to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In particular, we are appealing for information on anyone acting suspiciously around the Lillington centre and Lime Avenue area.”

A 38-year-old man from Leamington, arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, has been released on police bail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 297 of July 14.