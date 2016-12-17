Witness appeal following serious crash on A46 near Kenilworth

Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious crash which took place on the A46 near Keniilworth in the early hours of Friday morning

The incident, which left two men in their 20s with serious injuries, took place at 4am yesterday on the southbound side of the carriageway near Crewe Lane.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been within the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

They are also keen to speak to people who saw the car and the manner in which it was being driven before the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 43 of December 16.