Witness appeal following crash in Southam in which two-year-old was injured

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a two vehicle collision in Southam.

It happened in Welsh Road East on Tuesday December 27 at 7.30pm and involved a Black Jeep Cherokee and a white Ford Focus.

A woman in her 40s and a two-year-old child suffered injuries and were taken to University Hospital in Coventry for treatment.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have been within the area at the time.

They are also keen for anyone who saw the cars and the manner in which they were being driven before the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 316 of December 27.