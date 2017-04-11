Winners of Kenilworth’s spring show window competition revealed

The winners of Kenilworth’s spring shop window competition this year have been announced by Kenilworth Town Council.

The themes for this season’s competition were a combination of spring, Easter, and showing what the shop sells.

The mayor with David from Buds and Bows of Kenilworth

The overall winner was Random Gift Co in The Square, who according to judges managed to combine all three themes in a ‘very interesting and special’ way. The shop received the town’s ‘Pride in Presentation’ award and free advertising on a planter in Abbey End.

The two runners-up were florists Buds and Bows of Kenilworth in Warwick Road and hairdressers Cutz in Warwick Road.

All three received a bottle of champagne from the town mayor Cllr Richard Davies.

The next competition will be judged on Saturday July 1 - the day of Kenilworth Carnival. The themes will be a combination of the carnival, the ‘lazy days of summer’ and showing what each shop sells.