Winner announced for Leamington town council by-election

Yesterday (Thursday) Leamington Town Council held a by-election to fill the vacancy for a ward Councillor.
The election was held to fill the role for a Sydenham ward councillor.
According to Warwick District Council there was a 23 per cent turnout.
The candidates running were: David Kenyon Alexander (Liberal Democrats), Martin Luckhurst, (Green Party), Jojo Norris (Labour) and Sean Thomas Rose (Conservative).
The Labour candidate, Jojo Norris, won the by-election with 574 votes.
Martin Luckhurst, the Green Party candidate received 389 votes, Sean Thomas Rose for the Conservative Party received 153 votes and David Kenyon Alexander for the Liberal Democrats received 17 votes.
