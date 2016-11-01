Whitnash songwriter’s Fightback album will be his lasting legacy

A talented musician is set to achieve his musical dream tomorrow despite being struck by a rare-form of cancer.

Matt Bates was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2014 and tomorrow (Tuesday November 1) he will release 100 physical copies of his first ever album Fightback, a 13-track release documenting his last two years with the illness.

Fightback album cover

The former journalist has recently been admitted to Myton Hospice and only has weeks to live but he hopes this album will leave a lasting positive impact on those who hear it.

Matt said: “Having the album come out now is such a brilliant thing for me and my family.

“I know I won’t be around forever but my music will be and that means a lot. It leaves something behind for my family to cherish too which is great.

“I’ve been determined to love life and live positively since my diagnosis and I hope that comes across in Fightback.

“These obviously aren’t the circumstances in which I wanted to release the album but if it can give people a smile and a lift in life then that’s good enough for me.”

Matt recorded the new album in his Dad’s studio. He has been able to play guitar for five years but only discovered his talent for song-writing after he was diagnosed.

He featured as part of a North Warwickshire song writing workshop on BBC Radio Four earlier this year – he continued to work on his music and on November 1 he will have his first musical release.

Matt’s musical talent adds to an already artistic family, Sarah, his sister, is an artist and Louise and Bill, his mum and dad, have been playing music in folk bands for many years.

Bill Bates added: “I’m very proud of him. The songs on the album mean a lot to him, it documents his experience and his song-writing brings out what he has been going through.”

Since being diagnosed, Matt, alongside his family and friends, has worked tirelessly to raise money for his treatment – a drive which has brought the whole local community together.

In March, three of his close friends completed a cycle ride from Warwick to Amsterdam and managed to raise over £17,000 in the process, with hundreds of people coming out to support the trio on the start-line.

His sister designed Christmas cards to help with fundraising, while his parents ran a fundraising event at the local Warwick Folk Club, with the community arriving in force to pack out the venue.

Throughout his treatment, Matt has documented his experiences in a very personal online blog, keeping family and friends up-to-date with his journey.

The album is already available to download on iTunes and Amazon, it is also streaming on Spotify.

To find out more about Matt’s journey visit www.matt-bates.co.uk