Whitnash pupils create more than 100 poppies for Warwick Poppy project

Pupils at a primary school in Whitnash are the latest to get involved with the Warwick Poppies project.

Year Two pupils at Briar Hill Infant School made 154 poppies for the project.

The Warwick Poppies 2018 project, which was launched on September 5, aims to collect as many poppies as possible in the space of a year to make a tribute that will be on display inside St Mary’s Church to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

After learning about the project, pupils decided to take on the challenge of making as many poppies as they could on November 10.

This also tied in with their learning about the First World War and Remembrance Day.

Some of the pupils presented their poppies to members of the Warwick Poppies 2018 committee on yesterday (Tuesday).

Helen Fitzpatrick, one of the members of the Warwick Poppies 2018 committee, said: “The children were so enthusiatic about their topic and loved sharing with us how they made their poppies.”