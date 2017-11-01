Where is the famous Coca-Cola Christmas truck visiting near you as Bucks, Herts and Northants locations revealed

The world-famous Coca-Cola Christmas truck will be stopping in Bucks, Herts and Northants next month as part of it UK tour.

The truck, complete with almost 9,000 fairy lights and ‘Holidays are Coming’ jingle, will be in Hertfordshire at Asda Watford, Odhams Industrial Estate, St Albans Rd, from 11am until 7pm on Thursday December 7th.

It will be pitching up at Waitrose in Crown Park, Rushden, Northants, from 11am to 7pm on Thursday, December 14.

And it will also be visiting Bucks when it stops at Xscape Milton Keynes on Friday December 15th from 11am until 7pm.

Fans wanting to see the truck will have the chance to post their selfies on it as it lights up.

The day will see a ‘winter wonderland setting’ with free samples of Coca-Cola’s three main drinks on offer.

A Coca-Cola statement said: “We’ll be delivering Christmas cheer up and down the country when the nationwide tour starts on November 11.

“At every stop, you’ll have the chance to project your festive selfies across the side of the truck as it lights up.

“You’ll also be able to experience a snowy winter wonderland setting while enjoying a choice of Coca-Cola Classic, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.”

The truck is taking in 42 locations in total.

Did you know?

Coca-Cola has made 397 stops since 2011

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck is 4.1 metres high and weighs 13 tonnes

It’s lit by 372 bulbs and 8,772 fairy lights to give it that Christmas sparkle

The truck has travelled more than 730,000 miles – the equivalent to 29 times around the world

The Holidays Are Coming advert is 22 years old this year