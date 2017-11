Kenilworth's two Christmas lights switch on events are coming soon.

High Street's switch on will be held on Friday December 1 starting from 6.30pm.

A Christmas market with an ice rink will be held on Satiurday December 2 from 9am to 3pm.

And Warwick Road's switch-on will be held on Sunday December 3 from 5.30pm.

More details can be found here