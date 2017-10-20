Search

Weekly Warwickshire Magistrates Court round-up

Warwickshire Magistrates Court at the Warwickshire Justice Centre Leamington
The following cases have been dealt with at Warwickshire Magistrates Court in  Leamington.

Shane Anthony Parker, 29, of Kilnsey Grove, Woodloes, Warwick, was given a community order, fined £86 and ordered to pay £6.20 compensation and £165 costs for theft.

Rachael Clare McLea, 41, of Napton Drive, Leamington, was given a community order and ordered to pay £270 costs for theft.

Karl Troth, 49, of Newland Rod, Leamington, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £205 costs for theft.

Mark Stuart Evans, 41, of Acacia Road, Leamington, was fined £45 and ordered to pay £55 costs for possession of cannabis.

Liam Myles, 41, of Grove Place, Leamington, was fined £75 and ordered to pay £30 costs for failing to comply with supervision requirements after a period of imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay £135 for theft.