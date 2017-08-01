Waxing challenge complete for Leamington man raising awareness for homeless

A man from Leamington was waxed in public at the weekend as part of his on-going challenges to help raise awareness for the homeless.

Steve Atherton, who now lives in Warwick, decided he wanted to do something to help after becoming aware of the homelessness problem while running through Leamington.

Steve Atherton getting waxed in Smith Street in Warwick.

He said: “When I was on a run through Leamington I noticed how many people were on the streets making homes in doorways of shops and I thought this is just crazy. Things shouldn’t be like that. “It really got under my skin and really played on my mind and I thought ‘I can’t just sit and watch this happen’.

After adapting a friend’s birthday bucket list idea, Steve decided for the year that he is 56 that he would complete 56 challenges.

His campaign is called “56 not out challenge”.

He is hoping that by taking on the challenges he will raise awareness about the homelessness issue in the district. He is also hoping to raise money off the back of his challenges for Leamington-based charity Helping Hands and the national homeless charity Shelter.

Since May 30, Steve’s birthday, he has been taking on challenges including running the Two Castles Run as a tomato sauce bottle and doing a sunset and sunrise run.

On Saturday, Steve took on a waxing challenge in the middle of Warwick during a street party.

Steve had his legs, chest, back and armpits waxed outside Simply Nails and Beauty in Smith Street.

He had collection buckets on the day and attracted attention from people attending the Smith Street party.

Steve said: “It was quite interesting and quite and experience. I now have the body of a young boy! We raised awareness and some money.

“There were lots of people watching live on Facebook too around 1,000 viewed it I believe.

“I was a bit shocked that it was going to be done in the street but the people at the salon were fabulous. The waxing hurt!

“There was great support from Warwick!”

To donate to Steve’s fundraising page go to: www.justgiving.com/teams/56notout