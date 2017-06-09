WATCH: World’s best cyclists power through Kenilworth

The world’s best female cyclists powered through Kenilworth this morning (Friday June 9) as part of the OVO Women’s Tour.

They came through Kenilworth as part of Stage Three of the competition - a 93-mile route through Warwickshire.

Riders raced through the town along Coventry Road, Fieldagte Lane, Beehive Hill, Clinton Lane, Castle Road before zooming down Warwick Road in the first sprint section of the stage at about 11.10am.

The sprint section was won by British rider Katie Archibald, with Belgium’s Jolien D’Hoore second and Dutch rider Ellen van Dijk finishing third.

Before the race, a market was set up in the Square for spectators to enjoy, including a penny farthing bike for people to look at and try to get on, with help from its owner Simon Morris.

And spectator Nick Hibberd, originally from Kenilworth but who travelled from Lichfield in Staffordshire to watch, said: “It’s so exciting to see an event of this scale come to your hometown.”

The riders are expected to finish the stage in Leamington this afternoon.

Marking out the finish line for the sprinters