WATCH: Southam-based online retailer releases Christmas advert

An online retailer based in Southam have released their very own Christmas advert.

Retailer “Find Me A Gift” have released their Christmas Advert for 2017 titled ‘They Call Him Ned’, and it seems to let us into a big secret about Father Christmas.

The video follows a real employee named ‘Ned’(not his real name) – a white-bearded man who works in the warehouse preparing thousands of gifts for people all over the world.

A spokesperson from Find Me A Gift, said: “The video follows him as subtle hints are dropped about the fact that he may in fact be here on a visit from the colder climate of the North pole, and we see a bird-eye view of lots of colourful little ‘helpers’ rushing about the warehouse preparing piles of parcels.

“Filmed after an employee spotted Ned’s incredible resemblance to Father Christmas whilst looking at the staff Christmas photo, ‘They Call Him Ned’ is the product of a bit of investigation on the part of that employee, and an iPhone.

“Unlike John Lewis’s enormous 2017 ad, the budget was not a cool £7million but actually just £15 for a portable plug in microphone.

“The making of the movie was only possible due to Ned’s good humour and the very helpful and hardworking warehouse elves.

“Find Me A Gift is a family-run company with an annual turnover of around 15 million, and they are currently recruiting temporary staff to help Santa… we mean Ned, with his festive work in the warehouse and in customer services.”