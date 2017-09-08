Warwickshire’s Mencap colleagues conquer muddy Wolf Run

Howls of delight greeted a group of fundraisers as they crossed the finishing line at this year’s Autumn Wolf Run.

The five-strong team of Di Yeoman, Suzanne Hotten, Nikki Drew, Chris Howkins and Jenna Haycock - the ‘Mencap Mudsters’ - all work for Heart of England Mencap in Warwickshire.

The Mencap Mudsters team put their bodies through their paces when they took on the 10km course through woods, obstacles, lakes, fields and plenty of mud .

The Wolf Run event was held at Welsh Farm Road near Leamington.

Heart of England Mencap’s Media and Marketing Officer Di Yeoman said: “The event is the hardest challenge I’ve ever taken on. It was a truly incredible experience – such an overwhelming feeling of camaraderie, not just within our team, but from everyone involved.

“The sense of achievement and relief at the finish was very powerful too.

“It’s the hardest challenge I’ve ever taken on, but worth every second to know that the money raised will make a real difference to the lives of local people with a learning disability.”

The team has raised £708 to support local people with who Mencap works.

Di added: “A huge thank you to everyone who supported us by donating to our team page - we really appreciate it.”

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/teams/mencapmudsters