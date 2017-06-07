Warwickshire Pride’s talent show to return this month

Warwickshire Pride’s annual talent contest will be returning later this month.

The contest, Warwickshire Pride’s Got Talent, has taken place every year since 2014.

Chelsea Adams. Photo by Warwickshire Pride. zCo0JlrqMJYjG1BaciOw

The winner will receive a headline slot on the main stage at the Warwickshire Pride festival in August, plus an interview with The Gay UK magazine.

Two runners up will also get to perform at the festival.

Judges for this year include drag queen Sassi Afrika and C4Z, frontwoman of local band Lost in the Wreckage.

Once the judges have provided feedback to the acts, the audience will get to vote for the winner.

Sassi Afrika and Miss Dribble. Photo by Warwickshire Pride. IC9Vr-_OmtYOTDIasX0k

Daniel Browne, Warwickshire Pride’s chair of trustees, said: “Warwickshire Pride’s Got Talent is back, bigger and better than ever before.

“Contestant applications are now open and we welcome any type of performer. Whatever your talent, ability or experience, we want to hear from you.

“Tickets are also now on sale, with proceeds going towards putting on this summer’s Warwickshire Pride festival.

“We’re grateful to the Episode Hotel for hosting the contest for us and putting on some delicious food for the audience too.

Tilly Pimlott. Photo by Warwickshire Pride. P9b84xSGBx4-CplRYu0h

“This year’s contest promises to be a fantastic night out, and we’re looking forward to seeing some great talent on stage.”

The talent contest takes place on June 30 at Episode, 64 Upper Holly Walk, Leamington. Tickets and application forms are available at www.warwickshirepride.co.uk/prides-got-talent.