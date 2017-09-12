Warwickshire Police warn residents to take extra care as storm approaches

Warwickshire Police are warning residents to take extra care as a storm approaches today (Tuesday).

At some point this evening parts of the UK is set to be battered by Storm Aileen.

It is thought that the storm will come in this evening and last until Wednesday morning.

The police took to their Facebook page to issue their warning to residents in the county.

The Facebook post said: “We just want to advise that we will see some wet and very windy weather moving in this evening across parts of Warwickshire caused by StormAileen.

“Rain is expected to start falling in the region from about 5pm and this will then be replaced at around 9pm by strong 40mph to 50mph winds and the odd gust over 60mph.

“These are then likely to continue into tomorrow morning.

“We could see some damage as tree branches could be bought down onto roads; there is also the risk of some older trees falling, leaves upon the roads and very sodden ground.

“Also extra care should be taken by those driving high sided vehicles, caravans, articulated lorries as they are at significant risk.

“So do take care if you are driving upon country roads and motorways, in or near one of these vehicles tonight.

“Please check http://www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/forecast before setting off on your travels this evening.”