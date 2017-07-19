Warwickshire group to appear in court after drug supply investigation

Ten people, including seven from Warwickshire, will appear in court following an investigation into the alleged supply of drugs from Birmingham into Leamington and Warwick.

The following have been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin:

Kieran Anthony Aldred, 18, of St Michael’s Road, Warwick.

Mateusz Frasunkiewicz, 19, of Buckley Road, Leamington.

Michael John Hedli, 40, of Humphris Street, Warwick.

Steven Kevin Bicknell, aged 32, of Field Barn Road, Hampton Magna, Warwickshire.

Shaan Ali Khan, aged 20, of Mortimer Road, Kenilworth.

A 16-year-old boy from Warwick.

In addition, a 44-year-old man from Kenilworth has been summoned to appear in court where he will also face charges of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

The others charged were all from Birmingham, namely Meshach Masiah Duncan, 29, of Weeford Drive, Dajon Donaldson, 18, of Coniston Crescent, and Paul Noel Hodgson, 25, of Holly Road, Handsworth.

All ten will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on Wednesday August 9.