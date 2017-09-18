Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service backs gas safety campaign

After 21 deaths and over 800 gas-related injuries in the last three years, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is backing Gas Safety Week (September 18 -24) by raising awareness of the dangers of gas appliances throughout the week.

With figures suggesting one in six gas appliances in the UK are unsafe, the service said it is crucial that people ensure they have their gas appliances checked annually by a Gas Safe registered engineer, which helps protect against the dangers of unsafe gas appliances, such as fires, leaks, explosions and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Moreno Francioso, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Community Fire Prevention Manager said: “Every year, thousands of people across the UK fall victim to preventable gas related incidents such as carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, gas leaks, fires and explosions in the home.

“In support of this year’s Gas Safety Week, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are asking the public to reach out to elderly relatives, friends, vulnerable neighbours and people in their community, to ensure their gas appliances are regularly serviced at least once a year by a Gas Safe registered engineer. We further encourage you to fit carbon monoxide alarms where possible.”

Jonathan Samuel, managing director for Gas Safe Register, said: “It’s great to have the support of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service this Gas Safety Week.

"By working together we can reach more people and help to reduce the number of dangerous gas appliances that could be lurking in the homes of the UK’s 23 million gas consumers.

"We know from our own investigations data that one in six gas appliances in the UK are unsafe meaning far too many people are victims of preventable gas related incidents.”

Stay Gas Safe at home this Gas Safety Week by following these top tips:

Sign up to a free annual gas safety check reminder service at www.staygassafe.co.uk.

Be aware of the signs that an unsafe gas appliance may cause such as a lazy yellow flame instead of a crisp blue flame; soot or staining on or around the appliance; excess condensation in the room

Know the symptoms of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. CO gas is known as the ‘silent killer’ as it has no smell, taste or colour. The symptoms of CO poisoning include headaches, dizziness, nausea, breathlessness, collapse and loss of consciousness, which can easily be mistaken for something else.

‘Trust the Triangle’ and always ask to see an engineer’s Gas Safe ID card and check it to make sure the engineer is qualified to check or fit the appliance in question.

To find out about dangers in your area visit www.StayGasSafe.co.uk and to find a Gas Safe registered engineer call 0800 408 5500 or visit www.GasSafeRegister.co.uk.