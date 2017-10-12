Warwickshire charity aiming to train more than 1,000 life-savers in one day

A collaborative project that recently became a charity will be aiming to train more than 1,000 people in life-saving skills for Restart a Heart Day next week.

Warwickshire Hearts, which officially became a charity on October 1, is made up of members of the Warwick District Community First Responders, Waterside Medical Centre and Warwick-based charity Evelyn’s Gift.

The charity aims to train as many people as possible in CPR and to also teach them how to use a defibrillator.

In the last three years Warwickshire Hearts has trained 2,814 people in life-saving skills.

Restart a Heart Day, which is on Monday (October 16), is an annual initiative that aims to train as many people as possible in CPR in one day.

According to statistics provided by Warwickshire Hearts, less than one in ten people survive a cardiac arrest in the UK and if the UK achieved the same survival rate as found in parts of Norway, which is 25 per cent, where CPR is taught in schools, an additional 100 lives could be saved each week.

This is the equivalent of approximately 5,000 lives every year.

The charity will be taking part in the initiative and is aiming to train at least 1,000 people on Restart a Heart Day.

The charity will be training the whole of Campion School, as well as pupils at Myton School, staff at Myton Hospices and MP for Warwick and Leamington Matt Western.

The Mayors of Warwick and Leamington will also be attending some of the training sessions and supporting the charity on the day.