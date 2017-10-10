Search

Warwick woman’s marathon challenge in memory of her friend

Keeley Harper will be taking on the London Marathon next year in memory of her friend.
A woman from Warwick will be taking on the London Marathon next year in memory of her friend.

Keeley Harper, who is 29, is busy training to take on the 26.2-mile challenge in April.

She decided she wanted to take on a challenge to help raise money in memory of her friend James, who died in February 2012 following a four-year-battle with cancer.

She said: “I decided to take on the London Marathon because it was either this or shave my hair off and both seemed just as daunting. I am running the marathon in memory of my friend James Dawes, who passed away in his early twenties from cancer.

“After watching the marathon on television this year, I decided that I would give myself the ultimate physical task and run it. This is such a small challenge compared to what James and his family were faced with and it seems the least I could do.”

Keeley has decided to run for the cancer charity CLIC Sargent, which helps children, young people and their families.

She said: “CLIC Sargent helped and supported James and his family through so much. When I initially spoke with his mum about running the marathon, she asked if I would be happy to run for them. Their team are so supportive in relation to the marathon training and fundraising.”

Keeley is training by running a few times a week and is looking forward to the challenge. She said: “I currently run a few times a week, which is amazing given the fact that I have no physical achievements to my name. I am really enjoying the challenge and very excited for the big day. I think it will be an amazing experience.”

Keeley is hoping to raise £2,000 and has so far raised £511.

To donate to Keeley’s fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/keeley-varey