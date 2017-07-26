Warwick vets help kittens recover after accidental spin in washing machine

Two kittens accidentally put into a washing machine with dirty laundry have been given a clean bill of health by Warwick vets.

The six-week-old kittens, now named Persil and Daz after their soggy experience, were curled up asleep among the dirty washing in their owner’s laundry basket and were accidentally put in the machine.

The kittens with their mother, Peach

The owner acted quickly as soon as they realised what had happened, drying them off and taking them straight to Avonvale Vets’ Warwick practice to be checked over by vet Gemma Lawton.

The kittens were alert and conscious, but also cold and in shock – so Gemma was worried they may have inhaled some water and detergent.

They responded well to oxygen treatment overnight and by the next morning they were completely recovered and able to go home.

Gemma said: “Persil and Daz’s owners have asked us to share their story and advise all pet owners to check laundry baskets before loading washing machines and tumble dryers.

“These lovely kittens were very lucky and have made a full recovery, but it could easily have been a different story.