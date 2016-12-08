Warwick town centre plan could get go ahead today

Plans to change Warwick town centre could get the go ahead today.

A working group has been developing the proposals to transform the traffic flow in the town centre for the last three years.

The proposals include; a 20mph zone for the town centre, wider pavements, new crossing points, cycle lanes, one-way routing along The Butts, High Street and Jury Street and junction alterations at key gateways such as Northgate.

The proposals were scheduled to go to Warwickshire County Council’s cabinet meeting yesterday.

It is hoped that the new plans will manage air quality issues, support local businesses, encourage more active lifestyles by increasing pedestrian access and protect historic buildings.

County councillor for Warwick west, John Holland, has been involved with the development of the traffic proposals. He said: “We have been working since the last county election in 2013 and we have been working hard with all the stake holders including Warwick residents to develop the proposals which went to public consultation in the summer.

“If the plans are approved we will then need to do detailed design work as the details are really important and it is important to get it right.

“I am hopeful they will approve it as we have listened carefully and factored in everybody’s views and we included the public health issues of air quality.

“We have got to protect our historic buildings from vibrations from traffic and it is important that we have a thriving and successful town centre. If the plans are approved the first things could be done in 2017.”

If the plans are approved by the cabinet it is hoped that ‘early deliverables’ in the scheme can be implemented, which includes introducing a 20mph zone, changes to Priory Road and changes to the Northgate junction. These changes have been estimated to cost £550,000.