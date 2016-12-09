Warwick Town Centre plan approved

Plans to change Warwick’s town centre have been approved.

The proposals have been developed by a working group over the last three years which would transform the traffic management in the town centre.

The proposals include; a 20mph zone for the town centre, wider pavements, new crossing points, cycle lanes, one-way routing along The Butts, High Street and Jury Street and junction alterations at key gateways such as Northgate.

The plans were submitted to Warwickshire County Council’s cabinet meeting yesterday where they were approved.

It is hoped that the new plans will manage air quality issues, support local businesses, encourage more active lifestyles by increasing pedestrian access and protect historic buildings.

County councillor for Warwick west, John Holland, has been involved with the development of the traffic proposals. He said: “We have been working since the last county election in 2013 and we have been working hard with all the stake holders including Warwick residents to develop the proposals which went to public consultation in the summer.

“The proposals were unanimously agreed and councillors from each political party said how pleased they were with the work the Warwick county councillors had done, working so carefully with each different stake holder and with such strong public support.

“This is a big step forward for the county council because we have joined transport planning with public health as well as economic prosperity of the area and joined the different objectives into one scheme.”

“We have got to protect our historic buildings from vibrations from traffic and it is important that we have a thriving and successful town centre.

“The next step forward is the detailed design work as the details are really important and it is important to get it right.

“I hope that some work can start very quickly but we are aware of the plans for Stanks Island and Birmingham Road scheme which are planned for summer and autumn next year and we do not want the two schemes going ahead at the same time.”

It is hoped that ‘early deliverables’ in the scheme can be implemented, which includes introducing a 20mph zone, changes to Priory Road and changes to the Northgate junction. These changes have been estimated to cost £550,000.