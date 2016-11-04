Warwick to shine even brighter this Christmas

Warwick is set to be more merry and bright this Christmas with the addition of new lights and bulbs.

Last year Warwick Chamber of Trade started to change the old bulbs in the Christmas lights for new LED ones thanks to a grant from Warwickshire County Council and support from Warwick’s Court Leet, local businesses and the town council.

This enabled Market Place to be covered in a ceiling of lights along with some streets being changed to LED bulbs which are much more sustainable and economical.

This year the Chamber of Trade received a grant from National Grid to help with the lights.

Sue Butcher, chairman of Warwick Chamber of Trade, said: “The Chamber of Trade has received a grant from National Grid for £20,000. We will use the money to put up new lights on lamp posts and replace old bulbs with LED ones across the streets, which makes them more sustainable and cheaper to run.

“We are absolutely delighted to get this money and it will make a huge difference to the town. We are looking to attract more people to come see the lights in Warwick and to come see what wonderful and unique shops and business we have here.”

This year the ceiling of lights will be returning and 41,260 LED bulbs will added to the town.

Richard Walsh, of National Grid, said: “Bringing Energy to Life is a wonderful grant scheme, which gives us the chance to put something back into local communities. The Christmas lights in Warwick are a much-loved feature of the town, bringing the whole community together. They come about every year thanks to the hard work of a dedicated group of people.

“At National Grid we deliver gas and electricity safely and reliably but it’s people power that makes Warwick Christmas lights happen and we’re delighted to support their remarkable work.”

Warwick and Leamington’s MP Chris White said: “It is very exciting news that the Warwick Chamber of Trade has succeeded in securing a grant for the Christmas Lights from National Grid. Christmas in Warwick is always a special occasion and I commend all involved.”

The lights will be switched on during the Victorian Evening on November 24.