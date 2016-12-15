Warwick steps back in time for regency ball

Residents and visitors of Warwick stepped back in time for the regency ball at the weekend.

Unlocking Warwick hosted their third Christmas regency ball on Saturday in the restored 18th century ballroom in the Warwick Court House on Jury Street.

The event was attended by 60 people who had come from all over the UK including from Hampshire, London, Yorkshire and Gloucestershire.

There was also one guest who was visiting from Florida.

Guests had the opportunity to enjoy dances from the Regency period, which were directed by Stephen Pascoe.

The evening’s music was provided by Mr Sayer’s Players and Warwick mezzo-soprano singer Imogen Parker sang ‘Robin Adair’, which was a popular song in the 19th century.

Unlocking Warwick’s secretary, Rick Thompson, said: “It was a gorgeous occasion with some fabulous period costumes on show.

“The guests were hugely enthusiastic, performing some quite elaborate dances, and there were many calls for the Christmas ball to become a fixture on the Warwick calendar.”

Unlocking Warwick volunteers in the kitchen preparing to serve food and drinks

Mr. Sayers Players.