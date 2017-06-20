Warwick sea scouts to hold annual fun day and regatta this weekend

A sea scout group in Warwick is inviting the community to join them for their annual family fun day and regatta.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts are holding the event not only to celebrate a year of water activities but to also help raise money for their new headquarters.

The fun day and regatta will take place at the group’s scout hut by the footbridge over the River Avon in St Nicholas Park on Sunday, June 25 from 11am-4pm.

There will be games and activities on the water for everyone as well as a bouncy castle, Penny Arcade, a ‘rowing machine’ challenge, tombola, RNLI boat and other games.

For the public there will also be adult rowing and the group will also be offering return boat rides to Warwick Castle.

Stephen Cross, the mayor of Warwick, will also be at the event and will set off the annual duck race.

There will be a BBQ running throughout the day plus ice-creams, cakes and other refreshments on sale – including Domino’s pizza.

At the end of the event the raffle will be drawn with the star prize of a private return flight to Jersey, as well as a Land Rover Driving experience and other prizes on offer.

Ian Walton, group scout leader for the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, said: “Our Regatta and Family Fun Day is one of our big fundraisers during the year.

“This year we are hoping to raise enough funds so that, together with funds raised from local trusts and organisations, it will enable us to build our new jetties and boatyard this Autumn and begin the 1st phase of our new HQ development.

“We are hoping that visitors will also see the amazing work that we do with local youngsters and may consider helping us with larger contributions towards our next phase of the project, which involves building the new HQ, for which we need much larger sums to be committed.”

During the Regatta, the sea scouts are also holding a reception for local organisations, trusts and businesses who are interested in learning more about the group and their plans for the future.

The sea scout’s ‘Build a Future’ project is about offering the best sea scouting experience to more youngsters whilst supporting the local community.

They are aiming to increase the number of children who can join by more than 50 but to achieve this they need more leaders and a larger meeting place.

The group is raising money to build for the future. The first phase will be to improve the jetties outside the current headquarters and build a new boatyard alongside the hut, so that all the boats are separate from the ‘sailing club’ site on Myton Fields. The sea scouts are aiming to do this during the winter, after the summer boating season has finished.

After the first phase the group will then move on to raising funds for a new larger headquarters next to St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre.

They need to raise £650,000 and have so far have secured more than £135,000. Once they have a new headquarters, they aim to renovate the existing headquarters into a boathouse.

Janette Eslick, volunteer fundraiser for the 2nd warwick Sea Scouts, said: “We are looking for backers for our new HQ project from local businesses and the local community. Please see www.2wk.org.uk for more information or email

fundraising@2wk.org.uk if you can help in any way or are interested in attending our reception at the Regatta.”