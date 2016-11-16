Warwick Sea Scouts need help securing £10,000

A scout group in Warwick are appealing for help to secure funding to replace their damaged equipment.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts are appealing for people to vote for them to help them get through to the final of the Aviva Community Fund.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts.

The group are competing to win £10,000 to help replace their equipment. With the money the group would buy a new marquee roof, new tents, dining shelters and patrol kits.

Janette Eslick, fundraiser at the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, said: “The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts needs your vote to help us win £10,000. If we win will be able replace some of our camping equipment that is now either too old or was damaged due to strong winds we encountered during our annual two-week camp.

“It will allow us to continue to provide the best possible Sea Scouting to more than 170 youngsters from Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth and ensure Summer camp 2017 can take place at Lake Bala.”

The Aviva Community Fund will help more than 800 projects. The voting for the final closes on Friday November 18 at Midnight and the finalists will be announced on November 22.

To vote for the Warwick Sea Scouts click here.