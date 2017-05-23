Warwick sea scouts celebrate achievements and heritage

A Warwick sea scout group celebrated member’s achievements and the group’s heritage at their annual awards ceremony.

On Saturday May 6, the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts held their awards evening and were joined by fiver former members, following an old photograph featuring in the Courier.

The scout group was started in 1959 by Bill Cook and two of Bill’s sons, Roger and Phil, attended the event.

They were joined also by three former Scouts from their era – Clifford Dane, Tom Dable and Simeon Sawyer.

Roger and Phil presented the ‘Des Hutchins Trophy’ in memory of their scouting friend, Des Hutchins, who died in November 1963 aged 17 from an epileptic fit.

The trophy has been awarded since the 1960’s for ‘outstanding scouting’ and this year the award went to 17-year-old Aaron Warnes.

Aaron joined 2nd Warwick Beavers when he was six and has progressed through the Cub and Scout Sections. Once Aaron became a Scout he started helping at Cubs, and is now a Young Leader.

He also has his Paddlesports Coaching Qualification and helps at kayaking sessions across the group, as well as being part of the Royal Navy HMS Bristol Kayak Team, assisting with coaching at the Royal Navy Sea Scouts summer camp in Portsmouth each year.

Aaron said: “I felt honoured to receive the award and for it to be presented to me by the friends of Desmond. This award means so much to me as Desmond was a scout and a kayaker, like me. Same age, same interests. 2nd Warwick has given so much to me. So many brilliant experiences.

“I now have friends from all over the country and this is all due to scouting. I am proud to now be giving something back by helping with the Cubs and hope that they and the many others in 2nd Warwick gain as much as I have from being involved.”

Our other section awards were also presented Warwick mayor Christine Cross, Deputy Mayor, Stephen Cross and Andy Hinks, Scout District Commissioner.

The scouting group is also looking to hear from more people who used to be members of the group.

A spokesperson from the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, said: “Were you involved with 2nd Warwick in the past? We’d love to get back in touch with more of our former members. Please contact if you’d like to get back in touch.”