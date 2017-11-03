Warwick scouts raise thousands for new headquarters with 110 mile walk

A team of scouts and leaders from a group in Warwick walked more than 100 miles in just three days to raise money for their new headquarters.

The group, which was made up of 11 scouts and four scout leaders from the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, completed the ‘110 mile Gilwell Challenge’ last week.

They set off from Gilwell Park, the headquarters of The Scout Association in Chingford, London, on Sunday, October 22 and walked in relay non-stop for three days.

The scouts took it in turns to walk back to Warwick through the day and night.

When they arrived back at their scout hut in Warwick they were met by the Mayor of Warwick Stephen Cross and representatives from the walk sponsors Lodders Solicitors LLP and Harrison Beale and Owen.

St John’s Fish Bar also supplied the scouts with hot food and a donation.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts are currently in the process of fundraising for a new headquarters so that 50 more youngsters can join their group.

The new headquarters will also offer a community meeting space in central Warwick.

So far the walk has raised £4,500 of the scout’s £5,000 target.

To donate money to the scout’s fundraising page for the walk click here.

