Warwick School teacher to stand trial over alleged sexual activity with schoolgirl

A teacher at Warwick School is to stand trial over allegations he was involved in sexual activity with a schoolgirl in breach of a position of trust.

Bryan Schalch, 39, of Chestnut Grove, Moreton Morrell, appeared at Warwick Crown Court to face three charges of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

Schalch, who was head of Design and Technology at Warwick School, is said to have had sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old schoolgirl – who was not a pupil at the school.

After the judge, Recorder Nicholas Syfret QC, had ruled on submissions made by Schalch’s barrister Rachel Brand QC and prosecutor Matthew Brook, Miss Brand asked that Schalch should not be arraigned yet.

It has already been indicated that he would deny the charges, and Miss Brand pointed out that a trial has been fixed for a date in November.

Recorder Syfret agreed that it was not necessary for the charges to be put to Schalch until a later hearing.

He adjourned the case for trial, and Schalch, who had been allowed to sit in front of the dock for the hearing, was granted bail.