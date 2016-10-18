Warwick school girl to chop 19 inches of hair for charity

A seven-year-old from Warwick is having 19 inches of her hair cut off for charity.

Kacey-Mae Betteridge, who attends All Saints Junior School, will be having her hair cut later this month for the Little Princess Trust.

Kacey-Mae, who is seven-years-old, has only had her hair cut once in her life, which was when she was one-year-old, and since has only had small trims.

The seven-year-old had been talking about getting her long locks cut for the past few months but finally decided she wanted to do it in September after learning about the Little Princess Trust.

The trust is a charity that provides wigs made of real hair to children that have lost their own hair through cancer or other illnesses.

Joanne Betteridge, Kacey-Mae’s mother, said: “People always comment about how long Kacey-Mae’s hair is and how beautiful and thick it is. A few months ago someone said if you ever get it cut think about the Little Princess Trust.

“She asked me to have a look at the web page and after that her mind was made up and she asked my husband and I for permission to have it cut.

“We agreed, but thought she might not mention it again. But Kacey-Mae is very determined, once she sets her heart on something she makes it happen. That is exactly what she has done, she set her heart on helping poorly children.”

The seven-year-old will be having 19 inches of her hair cut for the charity.

Kacey-Mae said: “I am very happy to be getting my hair cut but I am even happier with my hair being used for wigs.”

Kacey-Mae and her mother have set a Just Giving fundraising page and within 10 hours of going online, they had reached their target of £200.

When the big hair cut happens, Mrs Betteridge is anticipating tears .

She said: “I think the day of the chop there will be tears but from me not Kacey-Mae.

“Every time we talk about the chop I well up and she turns to me and says “it’s fine Mummy, my hair will grow back, the poorly children might not get that chance.

“Seeing Kacey-Mae so excited to help other people makes my heart melt. My husband and I are so proud of her.”

Kacey-Mae wants to raise as much money for the Little Princess Trust as she can.

Mrs Betteridge said:“ Kacey-Mae would like to say thank you to all who have already sponsored her and any donation, big or small is very much appreciated.”

Kacey-Mae will be having her hair cut on Friday October 28th. To sponsor Kasey-Mae go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kacey-mae-betteridge.