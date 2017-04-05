Warwick school boy creates winning design for food festival guide

A Warwick school boy’s design has been chosen for the front cover for this year’s Warwick food festival guide.

Budbrooke Primary School pupil Jacob Loveridge, who is aged nine, won CJ’s Events Warwickshire’s festival guide’s cover competition.

Warwick Food Festival.

The festival guide is a new addition to the ever-growing food festival.

Local primary schools that took part in the competition included: Budbrooke, Westgate, Cotton End and Woodloes.

There were more than 300 entries into the competition and Warwick mayor Christine Cross had the challenge of choosing the winning design.

Jacob’s design will be printed on more than 5,000 guides for the food festival in May.

As a prize, Jacob will receive £50 in vouchers to spend at the festival.

Warwick mayor Christine Cross said: “There were so many to choose from. Jacob’s entry was picked because it was so colourful. He obviously thought a lot into the design by drawing stalls, traders and thinking of the different products that may be on offer.

“I think Jacob will support the festival and other community events and I look forward to seeing him on the day”.

John Young, events manager from CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: The festival guide is a new feature with this year’s planning.

“It’ll include a list of traders, staging times for the entertainment and cookery theatre, along with a site layout and offers from local business.

“The design and printing of the guide is with great help and support from Jade Studio.

“We love getting the community involved, and what a great way by offering local school pupils the opportunity to design the front cover. We’ve had an amazing response and we’ll be sure to repeat this again next year”.

The Warwick Food Festival will be taking place on Sunday May 28 in Warwick Town Centre

To see some of the traders that wll be at the festival click here.