Warwick’s Natwest branch officially closed

The Warwick branch of Natwest has now officially closed.

It was announced in December 2016 that the bank would be closing down a number of branches across the UK.

The bank’s decision came after a decline in in-branch transactions over the last five years.

The Warwick branch, which was located on High Street, closed yesterday (May 30) at 4pm.

A spokesman from Natwest said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close the Warwick branch on May 30 2017.

“The way people choose to bank with us has changed radically over the last few years.

“Between 2010 and 2015, mobile and online transactions have increased by over 400% and mobile transactions alone have increased by 1,350%.

“As a result of this change, we have seen the number of transactions in Warwick branch declining by 35% since 2011 and 69% of the customers of the branch are actively choosing to use online and or mobile banking for their day to day banking needs.”

The nearest branch for residents in Warwick is now in Leamington.

HSBC also closed their Warwick branch, which was also on High Street, on May 5.