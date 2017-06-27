Warwick Rotary Club’s Thai Festival to return for 13th year

Warwick Rotary’s annual Thai festival will be returning for its 13th year next month.

This year the Rotary Club is staging its popular festival at Warwick racecourse with Thai food and entertainment.

On Sunday, July 16 more than 40 stalls will be selling Thai food as well as folk gifts, spices, and massages, and there will be a children’s entertainment area.

Buddhist Monks will set up a temple and start the festival off with their ceremonies, and the traditional reception of gifts from the traders.

On stage throughout the day will be a presentation of Thai culture, with dancing, music, kick boxing and cookery demonstrations.

Sponsors Tourist Authority of Thailand, Warwick Castle, Costco and Chang Beer, are supporting the event, with all profits going to charitable causes.

A spokesperson from Warwick Rotary Club said: “For our 13th year of the Rotary Clubs’ Thai festival we would like to invite the Thai community from further afield to join our festival in Warwick. We had a fantastic turnout last year from all points north and south.”

Tickets are now on sale, on-line from Warwick racecourse by going to: www.warwick.thejockeyclub.co.uk

Tickets can also be bought at Warwick and Leamington Tourist Offices, Claridges in Warwick, Woodloes Post Office and Coffee Lounge at Chase Meadow. Tickets cost £3 in advance or £5 on the gate.

The Thai festival will take place on Sunday July 16 from 10.30am to 5.30pm.