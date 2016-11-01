Warwick Remembrance Day to be more sensitive to veterans

Warwick’s Remembrance Service will be changing this year to be more sensitive towards veterans.

The town council and the Warwick branch of the Royal British Legion work together to put on the Remembrance Service in the town.

As part of the service planning this year it was suggested that the maroon rocket be withdrawn from the Remembrance Service.

The rocket is normally set off to mark the start of the two-minute silence.

Removing the rockets was suggested as it would be more sensitive to war veterans attending the service who might have stress-related conditions.

Mike Vallance, from the Warwick branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “Historically in Warwick they have set off rockets on Armistice Day and at the Remembrance Day service. When they go off they create quite a loud bang and they have set off car alarms and dogs start barking, which ruins the moment.

“It is important to be mindful that some veterans find fireworks stressful and we need to be sensitive about what that noise does to people.

“It is a poignant day as it is and removing the rockets will not diminish the service.”

At the full town council meeting last week, it was decided that the rockets would be removed for the Remembrance Day service on November 13 but would remain for Armistice Day on November 11 to mark the start of the two-minute silence.

The town will remember all fallen soldiers this year with a small service on Armistice day on Friday November 11 at 11.00am at the War Memorial in Church Street. There will also be a Remembrance Day service on Sunday November 13 at St Mary’s Church at 10am followed by a service and wreath laying at 11am at the War Memorial.