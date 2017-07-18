Warwick primary school pupils presented trophy for fire safety efforts

Pupils and teachers at a Warwick primary school have been presented with a trophy for their fire safety work.

The year 5 pupils at Wolverton Primary School were presented with the trophy this week for achieving a 100 per cent return of their home fire safety checks to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Junior Fire Safety Champion Scheme.

The scheme, which encourages young people to spot potential fire hazards in the home, has been established by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service as part of a drive to keep young people safe from harm through an interactive fire safety education programme in Primary Schools.

As part of the programme, pupils are asked to carry out an initial hazard spotting exercise which checks key elements such as whether there is a working smoke alarm in the home, if there are any electrical cables running under carpets or rugs and ensuring that there is only one plug used per socket.

Checks can be carried out in their family home, grandparents, neighbours, relatives or friends houses.

Once complete, the young people have to hand in a completed assessment to the school and are awarded with a Junior Fire Safety Champion certificate.

The trophy was presented by Community Fire Safety Officer, Tony Harris from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in an assembly yesterday (Monday).

Ruth Greenhalgh, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s schools education officer, said: “I am delighted that Wolverton Primary School has been presented with the Fire Safety Champion Trophy.

“We would like to thank them for their commitment and dedication to the Junior Fire Safety Champion Scheme and in particular, we would like to thank those students who have taken part in the hazard spotting exercise and gone the extra mile to check that the ones they love are fire safe.”

Councillor Howard Roberts, portfolio holder for fire and community safety, said: “Congratulations to Wolverton Primary School for receiving the trophy.

“Over 150 schools in total have taken part in the scheme, so it is a real honour to be only one of two schools this year to have returned a 100% of their referrals to the fire service.

“I think everyone involved should be very proud of themselves”