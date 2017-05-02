Warwick primary school celebrate new road safety measures for children

Staff at a school in Warwick are celebrating the improvements to road safety outside the school.

Chris White, MP for Warwick and Leamington, has been working alongside staff at Emscote Infant School to successfully lobby Warwickshire County Council to improve road safety within the vicinity of the school grounds.

These important changes will help ensure the safety of children when travelling to and from school.

There are a number of improvements such as making the length of All Saints Road and the top of George Road a 20MPH zone as well as placing bollards alongside the footpath to prevent cars from parking on the paths.

Other improvements include; widening the kerb and lowering the kerb at the end of paths to create safe crossing points on All Saints Road; installing bollards between the church car park and the path, and installing a small barrier around the green area next to the road to prevent cars parking and causing an obstruction in the area.

As wel as these changes, all the road markings have also been refreshed and additional signage has been added to the area.

Mr White said: “I am pleased to see these changes and thank Warwickshire County Council for implementing the measures.

“The school was right to be concerned about road safety and these improvements were greatly needed.

“I commend all involved in the campaign for securing the upgrades.”