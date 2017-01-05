Warwick Poppy Appeal on track to beat last year’s efforts

The Warwick branch of the Royal British Legion are celebrating another strong fundraising period for their Poppy Appeal.

The branch has announced that the period for the Poppy Appeal, which ran from October 28 to November 13, is up by five per cent compared to last year.

The Poppy Appeal runs all year round but there is an increase in fundraising and awareness leading up to Remembrance Day.

Mike Vallance, chair of the Warwick Branch, said: “This year’s period went very well, we are up by five per cent on last year and so far we have raised £32,389.

“We will continue to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal and we will push to get that £40,000 target.

“I feel very positive about what we have done so far and we want to thank everybody, all the retailers, CJ Events, our supporters and volunteers have all been great.”

Warwick’s Remembrance Service, which took place on November 13, was changed to be more sensitive towards veterans by withdrawing the maroon rocket. The maroon rocket was kept for Armistice Day.