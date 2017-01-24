Warwick performing arts school student set for TV appearance

A budding young actress from a Warwick stage school will appear in an episode of a national children’s television show on Friday.

Lian Bates, 13, of the Pauline Quirk Academy of Performing Arts (PQA Warwick) is starring in starring in children’s panel show The Dog Ate My Homework on CBBC at 5.30pm. Lian honed her acting skills at PQA Warwick, which runs every Saturday at Aylesford School and Sixth Form College.

Students aged from four to 18 receive tuition in comedy and drama, musical theatre and film and television.

Lian said: “I am extremely excited about finally seeing my episode on the TV.

”I went to Glasgow last Summer to record the show.

“Everyone was really nice and friendly at BBC Scotland.

“My favourite part was playing the games and being silly.”

Lian will also be performing for PQA Warwick in The Lazy Ace in the West End in April.

She has been a student at the stage school since it opened in September 2014.

She said: “It has always been fantastic and has led to lots of exciting opportunities for me.

“I have always been able to ‘be myself and ‘be amazing’.”

