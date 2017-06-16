Warwick nursery invites families to activities encouraging healthy eating

A Warwick nursery is inviting families and parents to take part in activities which encourage healthy eating.

Busy Bees Nursery is taking part in a national campaign, named ‘A Tasty Summer’, from Monday June 19 to Friday June 23, which highlights the benefits of a healthy lifestyle for children under five.

Parents and children have been invited to the nursery to take part in a number healthy food activities across the week, including how to prepare healthier dishes for less and tips on getting children involved with cooking.

Harpreet Klear, nursery manager at Busy Bees, said: “Providing a healthy lifestyle for our children is a huge part of nursery life and any way in which we can help local parents and families to eat healthier, for less, is a huge bonus.

“There will be lots of opportunities for parents to get involved during the week and whether you’re a Busy Bees parent or not, we want to celebrate healthy eating choices and welcome families for a fun-filled week which is open to all.”

To book a visit during the week, call the nursery manager on 01926 491467 or click here